Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for DWI ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. However, Patrick Mahomes Sr. hit the news cycle for all the wrong reasons. The father of the superstar quarterback was recently arrested with a DWI charge.

This isn't the first time Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for DWI, according to TMZ Sports. Patrick Mahomes' father was allegedly arrested late Saturday night in Texas.

“Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the third time or more TMZ has learned. The 53-year-old father of Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday night in Texas according to online booking records. Bond is reportedly expected to be set later today (Sunday).”

Mahomes Sr. was reportedly arrested for the same thing back in 2019. That arrest led to him being sentenced to 40 days in jail. The father of the Chiefs' quarterback reportedly served that time over the weekends until the requirement was met.

“This isn't Mahomes' first arrest for DWI … he was also reportedly arrested back in 2019 for DWI second or more for which he was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He reportedly served the time on weekends to fulfill his requirement.”

What timing this arrest is. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are currently preparing for Super Bowl 58. It's not like his son really has the time to deal with family drama like this. The good news is nobody was reportedly injured or worse. But it's just a horrible look for the Mahomes family.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is known to be a bit vocal. He roasted Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals after the Chiefs eliminated them from the postseason last year. Now, it's unclear whether or not he'll even attend this years Super Bowl.