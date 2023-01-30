Leading up to the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, there was no shortage of trash talk. But, it was mostly from the visitors, with Cincy players starting to call Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” instead since QB Joe Burrow had never lost there until Sunday. As we all know, the Chiefs got the last laugh and so did Patrick Mahomes’ dad, who was seen lighting one up after his son propelled the team to another Super Bowl. When asked what type of cigar he was smoking, the elder Mahomes savagely roasted Burrow.

Via Bleacher Report:

"I'm smoking that Joe Burrow" 💨 Pat Mahomes’ dad had jokes last night after KC’s win 💀 (via @aaronladd0, @KSHB41)pic.twitter.com/1CWcVHykqq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2023

Smoking that Joe Burrow pack. Priceless. Mahomes’ father is an ex-athlete himself, pitching in the MLB for a number of years in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

Mahomes and the Chiefs came out on top Sunday thanks to a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker after the star signal-caller drew a 15-yard penalty from Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes when he was already out of bounds. That put KC in a prime position for Butker to do what he does best.

As for Burrow, well, he didn’t have a good game by any means. The 26-year-old was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. Chris Jones terrorized him all night long. Clearly, Arrowhead is not “Burrowhead” anymore.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

The Chiefs now head to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on February 12th as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts go toe to toe. The two combine for the age of just 51 years old and will be the first black quarterbacks to face off in the big game.

History.