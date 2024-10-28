The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-0 after a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. DeAndre Hopkins joined the team this week and while he was on a limited snap count, Patrick Mahomes liked what he saw. The quarterback reposted the wide receiver's Instagram post and added a stern warning for the league.

If the first half of the season has been just the start for the Chiefs, things are going to get ugly for the remainder of the league. Kansas City is 7-0 and DeAndre Hopkins was not a part of the offense for the most part. He was only targeted three times and caught two balls for 29 yards. As he becomes more entrenched in the offense, they will become scarier.

Travis Kelce broke out of his shell on Sunday, showing that this offense is in fact just starting. The future Hall-of-Famer scored his first touchdown of the season and hauled in ten balls. If Hopkins and Kelce get rolling at the same time, the AFC will run through Kansas City again.

The Chiefs can continue their undefeated stretch

Just a week ago, a matchup between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers looked like a spicy game on a Monday night. Now, without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Tampa has lost some zip on their fastball. They could not keep up with the Ravens without Evans and lost to the Falcons without both. Kansas City seems to have caught them at the right time.

The Chiefs' defense should dominate Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers on Monday night. After that, they have a game against the Broncos that could be tough given how their offense is playing. If they make it through that stretch 9-0, they will head to Orchard Park, NY to face the Bills. Their rivals would certainly want to spoil the undefeated season but if Hopkins is rolling, that will be difficult.