The NFL is still buzzing over the latest trade that shocked the football community in Week 8, but Kansas City Chiefs fans have now shifted the focus on how DeAndre Hopkins will look in their offense with Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes.

Sure, the Chiefs have gotten by just dandy as the lone undefeated team remaining in the league. Mahomes, the efficient rushing attack, and the Chiefs' top-five defense have all pitched in during their three-peat quest. But adding a huge wide receiver target like Hopkins completely shifts their identity.

The move was a clear indicator that head coach Andy Reid wasn't satisfied with Kansas City's dearth of pass-catching threats, and he shouldn't be, as they've been one of the most unappealing offenses to face through the air this season.

The expectation is Hopkins will make his Chiefs debut Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he could have a small menu of plays, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The plan for the Kansas City is to move forward just as they have in all of their previous matchups every week. The Raiders are likely going to be preparing for Hopkins, but they are also preparing for Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs' effective run game. The Chiefs have worked to get Hopkins up to speed with a heavy practice workload.

Where the Chiefs have the strategy advantage, though, is they can play however they want to this week and it's going to catch their opponent off-guard. They've been highly effective keeping the football on the ground and burning time off the clock, but the Hopkins presence creates a lot of confusion. But will it translate to a productive outing for the 32-year-old Pro Bowler?

DeAndre Hopkins' active status for Week 8 taken with a grain of salt

The Chiefs' defensive success this season helped temporarily press the pause button on the true concerns that they've had on offense. When the team drafted Xavier Worthy, the bearer of the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history, they thought they had their next Tyreek Hill-esque weapon. But with Rashee Rice going down with an injury ahead of Week 4, and Worthy unable to distance himself in the passing game, the need for a proven No. 1 wideout became the highest priority.

Reid always plays to his team's strengths, and makes adjustments that give them the best chance to win. While it's paid off for their season, it's also had a negative impact on Mahomes' overall production this season. Hopkins should quickly become the player to turn it around.