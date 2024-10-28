The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 7-0 with a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It was DeAndre Hopkins' first game with the team after he was traded last week. He had a simple reaction to his first win with the back-to-back champions.

“First win in the book. Let's keep it rolling baby.”

The veteran wideout is calm and collected after a tense win over the Raiders. The defense came up big with a goal-line stand in the third quarter after a Patrick Mahomes interception. After Vegas went for it on fourth down and missed it, the Chiefs scored the next ten points. They gave Mahomes an extra chance and he took it to move 7-0.

Hopkins was not much of a factor in this win. He made two catches for 29 yards on three targets. He was on the Tennessee Titans and putting up a poor season for the one-win team. His high watermark for yards is 79 and he only has one touchdown. Now, Hopkins is with Patrick Mahomes and things should be looking up for him.

How long can the Chiefs keep this undefeated record?

Before the Week 8 game against the Raiders, the Chiefs already had their longest undefeated streak in the Mahomes era. Now at 7-0, they have a long road to history but can make it a few more weeks. They have a big Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that can propel them on an undefeated run.

The Bucs lost again on Sunday, this time 31-26 to the Atlanta Falcons. Without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, they were solid on offense but could not get a stop on defense. That is not a great recipe for playing the Chiefs, who are dominant on defense and getting better on offense.

After that, the Broncos await in another AFC West battle. A newfound rivalry with the Bills will be their biggest game to that point in the season on November 17. While the Bills are good again this year, they have struggled against the Chiefs. If the Bills can get to 10-0, it will be because of DeAndre Hopkins and the offense.

The defense can only power this team forward for so long and eventually, Mahomes and crew will have to shine. They showed glimpses of that in this game, as Travis Kelce finally found the end zone and hauled in ten catches. If Hopkins and Kelce get going at the same time, the 1972 Dolphins might have some competition.