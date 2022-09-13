Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up a minor wrist injury in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s confident he’ll be ready to go for Thursday’s battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes had X-rays on his wrist, which came back negative, and he wasn’t listed on Monday’s practice report. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mahomes revealed that his wrist is feeling good and he’s fully expecting to be out on the field for Thursday Night Football against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes on his left wrist: “Today it felt a lot better. I’m sure I’ll be good to go.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 13, 2022

Mahomes’ minor injury was a major scare for Chiefs fans, but it’s encouraging to know he’s feeling better just a couple of days after sustaining the knock. The injury was to his non-throwing wrist, so he shouldn’t have any issues through the air on Thursday night.

If for some reason Mahomes was not able to suit up, the Chiefs would turn to Chad Henne as the backup, though that seems highly unlikely at this juncture.

Patrick Mahomes was electric in his season debut, throwing five touchdown passes and 360 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes completed 30-of-39 pass attempts on the evening and did not throw a single interception. He didn’t seem bothered by the lack of Tyreek Hill among his arsenal of weapons, as he spread the ball out on Sunday, targeting 10 different receivers and connecting with nine of them.

While the Chiefs will almost certainly have Mahomes available on Thursday, the Chargers will be down a key player on offense as Keenan Allen’s hamstring is expected to sideline him for the Week 2 showdown.