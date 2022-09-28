Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes drops the mic on ‘little disagreement’ with Eric Bieniemy

As the Kansas City Chiefs headed to the locker room at halftime during their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes had a rather animated conversation with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The pair actually had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid as they exchanged strong views about Kansas’ last play right before the break.

After the game, Mahomes quickly played down the sideline spat, and now he’s provided a more in-depth explanation about what really transpired between himself and Bieniemy. In his mind, Mahomes firmly believes that it was all just blown out of proportion (h/t Charean Williams of PFT):

“Yeah, I think after seeing the video, I see why people thought it’s a bigger deal than it actually was,” Mahomes said on his weekly show on 610 Sports Radio on Monday. “Obviously, as an offensive player, and someone that wants to score every single time your on the field, I wanted to take another chance and try to get it down the field and get out of bounds or something like that and try to give us a chance to either throw a Hail Mary or kick a field goal. But they had kind of made the decision — not just coach Bieniemy; I think it was coach Reid and the whole offensive staff — that we were in a good spot. We had the lead, and we could just kind of get to the half and kind of refocus and had the ball coming out of the half, and we didn’t want to make a big mistake there at the half. That’s their jobs. I’ve got to be better knowing when that is the right decision, but at the same time, I always want to score. I think that’s kind of who I am.”

“No big deal” seems to be the clear message here. Mahomes did say that he needs to learn to defer to his coach’s decisions on these matters, but at the same time, the former league MVP also expressed how it’s just his nature to try and score at any given opportunity.

In the end, however, Mahomes, Bieniemy, and the entire squad have a common objective in mind: winning.

“That’s who we are. That’s what makes our culture so great is that all the people on this staff — the players, the coaches, and the locker room together, we all want to win,” Mahomes said. “We want to go out there and compete and win and that competitive nature is what drives us to be great. Sometimes there is a little disagreement here or there, but we know that we’re trying to do whatever we can to win at the end of the day. I think if that’s not the case, it becomes something different. But that is the case, and we’ve been together for a long time and have won a lot of football games together.”

Patrick Mahomes then described the immediate aftermath of his intense conversation with his offensive coordinator. Apparently, they put the issue to bed as soon as they got to the locker room:

“It kind of goes by. Right when we got to the locker room and we just started talking, it was like it never even happened,” Mahomes said. “We both understand that we’re both trying to do whatever we can to win the game. At the end of the day, that’s all it is. It’s not like these things are lingering around and stuff like that. I’ll have disagreements with other people as well. It’s not like it’s just something with EB. It’s just something you want to win. When you have a lot of people that care and that want to win, there will be little disagreements but at the same time, you’ll come together and find a way to win at the end of the day.”

Mahomes and Co. will want to bring that same fire in Week 4 when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes vs. Brady is definitely a matchup we’ll all be looking forward to.