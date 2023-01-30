The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game without some of their reliable weapons on offense, with both wider receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney suffering injuries, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Toney exited the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury and has already been ruled out for the rest of the game. Before he left, Toney managed to record just a catch for nine yards on two targets. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, are questionable to return to action. It’s the same case with Mecole Hardman, who suffered an apparent upper-body injury in the third quarter during a play that also left quarterback Patrick Mahomes limping.

Mahomes is managing to play through the pain, though, his options downfield have gotten significantly thinner. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling have become the top targets in passing attacks for the Chiefs, while the likes of Skyy Moore, Noah Gray, and Jody Fortson can be options as well for Mahomes. At least for Hardman, there is still a chance he plays.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Joseph Ossai Bengals Chiefs

Bengals defenders back emotional Joseph Ossai after brutal game-ending penalty vs. Chiefs

R.P. Salao ·

Joe Burrow, Chiefs, Bengals, Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow’s stern take on Bengals’ brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Eagles

Chiefs’ Andy Reid sends direct message to Eagles after beating Bengals for Super Bowl berth

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

“Mecole Hardman continues trying to stretch and run on the sidelines right now. It seems at least possible that Kansas City is going to get him back. But for now, he remains without a helmet,” reports Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The Chiefs have also suffered injuries on the other end of the field, with linebacker Willie Gray and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also getting hurt mid-game against the Bengals.