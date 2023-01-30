The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game without some of their reliable weapons on offense, with both wider receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney suffering injuries, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Toney exited the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury and has already been ruled out for the rest of the game. Before he left, Toney managed to record just a catch for nine yards on two targets. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, are questionable to return to action. It’s the same case with Mecole Hardman, who suffered an apparent upper-body injury in the third quarter during a play that also left quarterback Patrick Mahomes limping.

Mahomes is managing to play through the pain, though, his options downfield have gotten significantly thinner. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling have become the top targets in passing attacks for the Chiefs, while the likes of Skyy Moore, Noah Gray, and Jody Fortson can be options as well for Mahomes. At least for Hardman, there is still a chance he plays.

“Mecole Hardman continues trying to stretch and run on the sidelines right now. It seems at least possible that Kansas City is going to get him back. But for now, he remains without a helmet,” reports Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The Chiefs have also suffered injuries on the other end of the field, with linebacker Willie Gray and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also getting hurt mid-game against the Bengals.