The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of creating a dynasty. There have been many superstars with adequate rosters formed to stop them but not a lot of squads were successful in stopping them. One squad did manage to outgun Patrick Mahomes in his prime and it had Tom Brady on it. While the credit on that squad went to the greatest of all time, the defensive unit which featured Shaquil Barrett was not one to be messed with.

A big reason why Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are just hunting for a third title is because of the 2022 Buccaneers. Tom Brady was able to deliver checkdowns very well. Meanwhile, Shaquil Barrett's four quarterback hits disallowed the Chiefs signal caller from heating up. The linebacker outlined how they are able to prevent the Mahomes from popping off, via Up & Adams.

“We had a great gameplan, we had two linebackers who were able to manage Kelce for the most part. So, we did not have too many eyes on him. The back end was able to focus on Tyreek. Then, upfront we were ready to feast. We knew that he was banged up a little bit. No matter who was up there, we just wanted it too bad. Having people back in the backend, allows us to get there and gives us time to get there. That was what did it for us, I always say in my he, ‘If don't nobody wants Mahomes to win, they need to sign Shaq Barrett,” the former Buccaneers defensive menace declared.

How has Shaquil Barrett been after their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs?

After winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, he still played for two more seasons. Unfortunately, they could not replicate the same success he had with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. So, he settled with two rings in his career. The Miami Dolphins were still willing to have him for the upcoming season. Barrett also still signed that contract but decided to retire just days before the start of their training camp.

The main reason he decided to call it a career was because he wanted to focus on his family. After all, football is a very taxing sport when it comes to taking time away from loved ones and is also physically challenging as time goes by. The Buccaneers legend is now 31 years old. While he can still carry out sacks and terrorize more quarterbacks, the decision to retire makes sense.