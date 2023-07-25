Shaquil Barrett was only able to appear in eight games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. But as the Buccaneers look to defend their NFC South crown, Barrett is getting ready to get back after the quarterback.

Barrett passed his physical and will not begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The outside linebacker is now poised to be ready for Week 1.

If Barrett had landed on the PUP, he would've been forced to miss the first four games of the season. Tampa Bay plans to hold Barrett out of some contact drills early in training camp, per Stroud. However, he seems to be past his torn Achilles and prepared to help lead the Buccaneers defense.

Tampa Bay had one of the best defenses in the league last season, ranking ninth in total defense by allowing 324.3 yards per game. Their 45 sacks tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Adding a healthy Barrett back into the mix should only boost the Buccaneers' biggest strength.

Barrett has appeared in 115 games over his eight-year NFL career. The OLB has racked up 348 tackles, 116 quarterback hits and 54.5 sacks. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

While the Buccaneers won the NFC South last season, they held just an 8-9 record. Tom Brady's retirement will make things much harder in Tampa. However, Shaquil Barrett's return should at least bring a little spark. With defense leading the way in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will now be counting on Barrett to have a bounce-back season.