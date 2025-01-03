The Kansas City Chiefs secured home-field advantage for the 2025 NFL Playoffs. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes highlights a long list of starters doubtful against the Denver Broncos in Week 18. The report also includes Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce, just to name a few. The long list isn't a surprise, as the Chiefs clinched the playoffs and home field through the playoffs.

Plus, Mahomes has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that he's played through. While it's been tough to tell the severity of his injury, the extra rest won't hurt. The same concept applies to his teammates. The Chiefs have a target on their back this season with an NFL-best 15-1 record. Their offense hasn't been dynamic like in years past, but the defense certainly has.

The second-best defense in the league has been on fire. They haven't allowed 20+ points since Week 12, when the Carolina Panthers took them to a nail-biting finish. Regardless, Mahomes has had a great year. He's thrown for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in another impressive season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will prepare for the playoffs

They'll likely use Week 18 as a resting time and give the backups some extra playing time. Kansas City has won the past two Super Bowls and is looking to three-peat. They have the chance to do so with Mahomes and company. Their expertise and knowledge of the big games and big moments are so important.

Mahomes has been in the moment before and has three Super Bowl MVPs to his name. No matter what, he finds a way to elevate his game in the playoffs. With teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens posing a legitimate threat, the Chiefs know what to do. For now, they'll want to have their stars healthy and ready to go for the divisional round.

They have a target on their backs throughout the league. Still, Mahomes might be preparing his magic for the beginning of the playoffs and for however long the Chiefs are in it for.