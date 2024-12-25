The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in their Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The Chiefs can secure the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage, and a first-round bye with a win against the Steelers today—a key step toward their pursuit of becoming the first NFL team to threepeat,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Throughout this season, the Chiefs have dealt with major injuries to their offense, but they've been able to overcome and still win games, while also having one of the best defenses in the league. The recent injury scare was to Patrick Mahomes, but it looks like he is fine and will continue to play.

It wouldn't be a surprise to many if the Chiefs found themselves back in the Super Bowl this season.

Chiefs ready to defend title for third straight year

The Chiefs have been the best team in the league for years now, and they've been led by the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. Despite injuries that may have happened over the years, or the lack of talent people may say he has on offense, Mahomes always finds a way to get it done.

Before this season, the Chiefs had high hopes for their offense when they added Hollywood Brown, but he suffered an injury during the preseason and has been missed for most of the season. To add to the injuries, Rashee Rice is out for the season after suffering an injury midway through the season. Luckily for the Chiefs, Brown just returned and should be a big part of their playoff run.

Mahomes recently suffered an ankle injury, and though it looked like he may be out for a few games, the quarterback ended up playing last week and doesn't seem to be missing any time. Before their matchup against the Steelers on Christmas, Mahomes talked about his injury and was optimistic about how it would feel going forward.

“I think I'll be in a better place ankle-wise,” Mahomes said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. “It should be in a better place.”

Mahomes still being able to play is big for the Chiefs, and they're going to need him if they want any chance of winning a third championship in a row. The Chiefs always look like a different team when they play during the postseason, and nothing should change going into this year.