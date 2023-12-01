The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for a strong performance down the stretch from Rashee Rice. Patrick Mahomes commented on his growth.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a strong season thus far that has fallen short of Super Bowl expectations for the most part. The Chiefs lost to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch and were beaten by the contending Detroit Lions on Opening Night.

For Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce to bring home another title, the receivers have got to play better.

A Week 15 Chiefs game has been removed from its prime time television slot in favor of a Philadelphia Eagles game. Kelce got a $500,000 offer from rapper Machine Gun Kelly to leave his current team for the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes' thoughts on Rice were revealed.

“He is, he’s getting a lot better. He doesn’t make the same mistakes. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said about Rice's development with the team. “There are little things here and where we might not be on the same page, but once we talk about it on the sideline, he doesn’t make that mistake again.

“That’s why you see he’s getting better and better throughout the season. It’s one thing to be able to beat man coverage when you come into the NFL because that’s played everywhere, but the zones are so much more complex than college. Sometimes they have to recognize it on the fly, so it’s just about getting better and better throughout the season.”

Rice had a phenomenal game against the Las Vegas Raiders and is hoping to build off of his success this week against the Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, it's another chance to prove that they're as good as any team in the NFL, when their offense is firing on all cylinders with Rice, Kelce and Mahomes included.