The Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots Week 15 game has been flexed out of Monday Night Football in favor of Seahawks-Eagles

The NFL is flexing a Monday Night Football game for the first time ever, switching the Week 15 Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots out of the primetime window in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks showdown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles-Seahawks game will now take place on December 18th after they were initially schedule to play on the 17th at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs-Patriots is now scheduled for the 17th at 1 p.m. ET.

While the NFL rarely turns down an opportunity to show Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs off in primetime, the Patriots are so bad right now that there is little chance it will be a good game. This is far from the same Chiefs-Patriots matchup when it was Mahomes going up against Tom Brady. Instead, the Patriots are 2-9 and arguably the worst team in the NFL.

This move is a win for fans, who are tired of primetime blowouts. Monday Night Football has put up a decent slate of games so far this season, with the last three games all one-score contests. Still, there have been a number of primetime matchups this year that may not have been blowouts, but featured unexciting teams or weren't high-intensity affairs.

However, it's still no guarantee that Eagles-Seahawks will be exciting. The Seahawks are playoff contenders, but they've also been blown out by two top teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. The 10-1 Eagles could be the third if Seattle doesn't come to play. Still, Eagles-Seahawks has more potential and features two teams with stakes for the upcoming playoffs and seeding.