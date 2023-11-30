Chiefs star Travis Kelce was just offered a pile of cash by Machine Gun Kelly to join up with their hometown Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has received an offer to come home to Cleveland.

On Wednesday's episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment,, Machine Gun Kelly called in and personally offered the Kansas City Chiefs tight end $500,000 in cash to leave his current team and play football for the Cleveland Browns:

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss — due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander — if I did not insert this question personally,” said the Cleveland-raised Kelly, opening his offer.

MGK then made the big offer to the Chiefs tight end, which also includes donations to their alma maters.

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant if you would just come home and put on these colors right here,” he said, holding up Cleveland Browns merch.

The 34-year-old Chiefs star admitted he's previously thought about playing for his hometown Browns, saying, “You know that was the original dream, dog. You know that was the dream.”

“Hey, I’ll tell you what, man. That is an intriguing offer,” said Kelce, considering the offer before expressing his loyalty to the Chiefs. “It is an intriguing offer because you know how much we love the east side of Cleveland, the Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, you already know brother. I’m not going to lie — situation’s really good in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs next take on the Green Bay Packers.