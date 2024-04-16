In February, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, their second straight and third in five years. The milestone victory put the Chiefs one more magical season away from an unprecedented feat and it further bolstered Mahomes' argument to be in the conversation for GOAT alongside Tom Brady.
Despite winning his third Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP at age 28, Mahomes says he's “nowhere near” Brady and becoming the greatest of all time despite his many accomplishments so far, according to Time.
“You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes said. “You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before.”
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady GOAT discussion
While Patrick Mahomes may not feel as if he is close to Tom Brady yet, the two legendary quarterbacks' numbers are still interesting to compare considering some of their career parallels. Both played just a single game as a rookie, with Brady sitting behind Drew Bledsoe and Mahomes backing up Alex Smith. They each got their chance as second-year players and fully took advantage of the opportunity.
Over the first seven seasons of their respective careers, both played 96 games in total, led their teams to 70 or more regular-season wins, and won three Super Bowls. The individual numbers, as you may expect in an era where efficiency and passing have become points of focus, heavily favor Mahomes.
To this point in their respective careers, Mahomes is far outpacing Brady, the NFL's all-time leader in passing attempts, completions, touchdowns, and yards. Mahomes has thrown about 500 more passes, nearly 7,000 more yards, and 72 more touchdowns while throwing 15 fewer interceptions.
While Mahomes said he cannot touch Brady in terms of his full career just yet, he did say the start he has had to his NFL career is among the best.
“I've had at least one of the top three starts to a career,” Mahomes said. “I’ll put it that way.” Time said Mahomes mentioned Brady, Joe Montana, and Dan Marino in that conversation.
While he appears capable of crushing numerous records and making a legitimate case of being the greatest football player to ever live, Mahomes may not play as long as those players, each of whom played at least 16 seasons, with Brady having played 23 seasons and reportedly open to a comeback.
“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom's age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” Mahomes said. “I would love to play that long,” he says. “At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”
Next season, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have a chance to do what no other team has ever done before: win a third consecutive Super Bowl.