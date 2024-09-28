Winners laugh and tell jokes, while losers cry in their beer. The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions and they have gotten off to a 3-0 start this year, so it's clear that the Chiefs are on the winner's side of the equation. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are their two most visible player and two of their best performers.

Kelce is not off to a quick start this year, but he has been coming through for such a long time in his partnership with Mahomes that there's little doubt that the tight end will make more than his share of big plays in the coming weeks.

As the Chiefs prepare for their Week 4 game with the Chargers in Los Angeles, Mahomes took to X to joke with his tight end. Their two college teams — Mahomes' Texas Tech and Kelce's Cincinnati — are playing Saturday. Mahomes suggested that the two players should bring back their college hairstyles.

Mahomes had a close-cropped haircut while Kelce had a something of a mullet when he played for the Bearcats. It was certainly long in the back and appeared to have the “business in the front, party in the back” look that the hair style is noted to offer.

Kelce wanted no part of that suggestion, responding on X that he left the look in Cincinnati and was not about to bring it back any time soon. No word on whether Kelce had consulted with love interest Taylor Swift before issuing that statement or whether it was simply his own thought.

Chiefs have been pushed hard early in the season

The Chiefs opened the season with a 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and followed with a one-point victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and a narrow 22-17 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Mahomes and the Chiefs would like to have a game that is not a nail biter when they take on the Chargers, but the quarterback knows the Chiefs have a target on their back every week.

Mahomes has completed 64 of 92 passes for 659 yards with a 5-4 TD-interception ratio through three games. The yardage and TD figures are far below what the Chiefs are used to seeing from Mahomes.

Kelce's numbers are way down, having caught just 8 passes for 69 yards. Several national announcers have questioned Kelce's overall conditioning, but Mahomes said that's not the issue.

“It’s crazy because the respect factor (opposing defenses) have for Travis is just unreal,” Mahomes said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “It’s well-deserved, but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it’s, like, two or three people are going to him.”

If Mahomes is correct, Kelce should return to glory shortly. However, his mullet haircut will not be returning any time soon.