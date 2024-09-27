The Kansas City Chiefs remain unscathed as they enter their Week 4 game with a 3-0 record. Despite a few setbacks — such as Isiah Pacheco's fibula injury and Travis Kelce's struggles — the Chiefs have found a way to put themselves atop the AFC West. They'll be facing a divisional opponent this Sunday, namely, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have been no slouches themselves. Holding a 2-1 record, Jim Harbaugh's squad took home their clashes in Weeks 1 and 2 before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend. They're second in the division behind the Chiefs, and it looks like Patrick Mahomes and Co. could be in for another tough challenge.

Still, one major roster aspect gives Kansas City the advantage over their opponents: availability. The Chargers are dealing with injuries (and a suspension) to several of their key players, so things don't look good for them at present. Yes, Kansas City is without Pacheco and Hollywood Brown, but Mahomes still has formidable weapons on offense. As for LA, their conundrum will be discussed in detail along with the predictions in this article.

In a league like the NFL, oftentimes the margin of available talent separates the winners from the losers. This could be the case on Sunday, so without further ado, here are the Chiefs' Week 6 predictions

Prediction #1: The Chiefs' rushers get no less than three sacks combined

For the upcoming game, LA's offensive line is a cause for concern on Harbaugh's end. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater — the Chargers' starting tackles — are hurt at the moment. Alt has a sprained MCL while Slater is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle. Both suffered their ordeals during the Chargers' loss to Pittsburgh.

There's no final verdict on whether they'll get to play or not, but an nfl.com article by Grant Gordon states that both linemen are expected to miss Week 4's game.

If such is the case, then sacks are expected from the Chiefs' edge rushers, particularly George Karlaftis, who had a breakout campaign last year with 10.5 sacks. This season, he already tallied his first against Joe Burrow in Week 2. Since he's set to match up against a rotational player on Sunday, Karlaftis will likely find himself taking down either Justin Herbert or Taylor Heinicke at some point.

Could the Chargers experiment by moving starting guard Trey Pipkins III — who has experience at the tackle spot — outside while putting in backups beside center? They could, but that's far from a sufficient solution. For one, Pipkins III is also questionable (foot), as seen in his limited participation during LA's Thursday practice. And secondly, looming in the middle for the Chiefs is Chris Jones…who will basically do Chris Jones things. No further explanation needed.

With Karlaftis and Jones present, it's going to be one long evening for LA's QB protectors.

Prediction #2: Travis Kelce finally breaks out of his slump

Travis Kelce's quiet start is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs this season. With just eight catches and 69 yards in three games, Kelce is on pace for what could be one of his worst statistical seasons yet. However, there is an aspect to Week 4's game that could finally get the tight end going: the suspension of Derwin James.

The strong safety is will sit out one game as punishment for continuous violation of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. This past weekend, James was flagged for unnecessary roughness after an illegal hit on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

James has had plenty of responsibility covering Kelce whenever LA played Kansas City these past years. Without him patrolling the middle, Kelce has a big chance of finding his rhythm once and for all. A 100-yard game? A much-awaited touchdown? Those might just be what awaits the future Hall of Famer in a few days' time.

Prediction #3: Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to win number four

Patrick Mahomes will certainly have another of his big-time performances, and for a couple of reasons.

First off, Joey Bosa (hip) is most likely out after missing two consecutive Chargers practices. That's one less elite rusher for the Chiefs to worry about. Bosa's absence also paves the way for a higher probability of Mahomes getting more time in the pocket for throws, which is obviously a nightmare for any opposing defense.

Secondly, another name on the Chargers' injury report is their top cornerback, Kristian Fulton (knee). Fulton also saw limited practice action on Thursday. If he somehow manages to play, it's hard to believe he'll be at his best. Moreover, the corner will be going up against Rashee Rice, who has all the momentum with 288 yards and two touchdowns in three games. With how things look at the moment, fans can expect the Mahomes-Rice connection to play out once again.

All things considered, Sunday's game belongs to the Chiefs. While LA's running attack brings plenty of fight to Steve Spagnuolo's group, it won't be enough to carry a Chargers team that's depleted in many other areas. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will remain undefeated, keeping their hold on the AFC West's top spot.