The Kansas City Chiefs are firing on all cylinders offensively, but they could get a nice boost in Week 14 against the lowly Denver Broncos. Kadarius Toney, who hasn’t played since Week 11, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. It’s the first time he’s taken the field since suffering a hamstring injury on November 20th.

Toney arrived in KC via a trade with the New York Giants, where he was getting shafted out of playing time. Since joining the Chiefs, he’s reeled in six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce even applauded Toney for his outstanding character and competitiveness, asking just why the Giants would let such a talented individual go:

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said on the “New Heights w/ Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit.

“I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

The Chiefs offense ranks first in total yards, passing yards, and points. It’s not like they need Toney available, but it’s just another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Toney really never got a chance to live up to his potential in the Big Apple and it’s clear he’s already turning heads within the Kansas City organization. Whether he’s ready to suit up come Sunday or not, he’s evidently not too far from returning. That’s a good sign for the Chiefs.