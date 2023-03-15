The Kansas City Chiefs made their first defensive addition of free agency Tuesday, signing end Charles Omenihu to a two-year contract, per Jordan Schultz of theScore. The deal is worth $20 million.

Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for a stacked San Francisco 49ers defense last season, starting three of them. He is coming off his best campaign as a pro in 2022, when he had career-highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles (20) and tied his career-high in QB hits with 16.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Omenihu spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Houston Texans before being traded to the 49ers prior to the trade deadline in 2021.

Not yet 26 until mid-August, the Chiefs are adding a young and experienced defensive stud in Charles Omenihu.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a full-time starter in the league yet (10 starts in 61 games), Omenihu has proven to be a reliable and flexible piece on a contending defense.

Sometimes teams tend to stay idle coming off a championship season, especially when you have a messiah in Mahomes leading the helm. The Chiefs are staying aggressive though, already adding key pieces to both sides of the ball.

The defending champs made their first major move of free agency on Monday, signing former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to beef up the offensive line and protect Patrick Mahomes.

As the saying goes, the rich keep getting richer. Don’t be surprised if this is only the beginning in terms of additions this offseason for the Chiefs.