The Kansas City Chiefs just won the Super Bowl. That means they have now won two of the previous three Super Bowls. General manager Brett Veach just continues to work miracles with the cap space. He will have his job cut out for him in 2023, though. Remember that his team has 25 free agents on the books. It’s inevitable that they’ll lose a lot of them. That only means they’ll need to fill a lot of voids. Here we’ll look at the four best players that the Chiefs have to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency right now, especially after they just added Jawaan Taylor.

Some Kansas City players are bound to go. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and RT Andrew Wylie are among them. Wylie, in fact, is already headed to the Washington Commanders. Both helped out star QB Patrick Mahomes, who was able to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory in 2022-23. Unfortunately, key wide receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster will also both explore free agency. That could be another void to fill for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, safety Juan Thornhill has performed well and earned a second contract with the team. However, there is a chance he may end up playing for another team in 2023. While the Chiefs have prioritized managing their salary cap well in the past, it would be smart for them to retain Thornhill. We’re not sure they actually will, though.

Now, although Kansas City will still have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rookie Isiah Pacheco played well enough last season to potentially earn the starting spot. The Chiefs also saw the benefits of having a good receiving back in Jerick McKinnon and may look to bring him back or add someone with similar skills to their roster.

And speaking of moves, right on the first day of the legal tampering period, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant move on the offensive line by acquiring Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor. Yes, Taylor has proven to be a promising player at right tackle for Jacksonville. However, there are hints that he may play at left tackle for Kansas City. While Taylor has only had limited experience in this position during his NFL career and only a few starts during his time at the University of Florida, the Chiefs seem to be considering him for that particular role. Aside from Taylor, however, who else should the Chiefs prioritize?

One part of Jawaan Taylor’s game that sticks out is his calm against inside moves. When defender’s attack his inside shoulder or try to setup a counter to it. He is cool, calm, collected and be adjust to ride it out. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/CJrwSr5LiV — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 13, 2023

Let’s look at the four best players that the Kansas City Chiefs have to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

1. Charles Omenihu

6’5, 280-pound defensive end Charles Omenihu could potentially move from a rotational player to a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to PFF, he recorded 61 pressures and seven sacks while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. The Chiefs had shown interest in Omenihu when he was a prospect out of Texas. However, they ended up trading for Frank Clark instead to strengthen their edge rush. The team had a formal meeting with Omenihu during the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and reportedly had discussions with the Houston Texans about acquiring him before he was traded to the 49ers. Now, there is a new window for the Chiefs to actually acquire Omenihu in the summer.

2. Dalton Risner

The Chiefs may also consider bringing in Dalton Risner, a Kansas State alum, who has primarily played as a left guard. However. Risner also has the flexibility to play right tackle. This move could make financial sense for Risner. Now, the Chiefs just need players who can fill multiple positions. Risner’s ability to slide in at either guard position or right tackle would be highly beneficial for the team.

3. DJ Chark

Last season, DJ Chark signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions similar to Smith-Schuster’s deal with the Chiefs. Although Chark missed seven weeks due to injury, the 26-year-old wide receiver was still productive when on the field. He demonstrated his ability as an effective field stretcher with an average of 17.6 yards per reception. If the Chiefs lose Smith-Schuster and Hardman, they could consider adding Chark on a one-year deal with incentives.

4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Despite being an undersized slot corner/safety, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s versatility and tenacity make him an ideal player for the current pass-heavy era. Yes, he may not be highly valued by NFL general managers. Still, Gardner-Johnson played a key role in the Chiefs’ defense in 2022. That’s after being acquired from the New Orleans Saints just before the 2022 season opener. In 2022, he recorded a career-best 67 tackles, including 61 solo tackles and five tackles for loss, along with two quarterback hits, one sack, and a league-leading six interceptions.