The Kansas City Chiefs have given Patrick Mahomes another layer of protection in the form of Jawann Taylor. As the Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title, Mahomes seems pretty excited to have Taylor blocking for him in Kansas City.

Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After making his decision, Taylor took to Twitter to introduce himself to Chiefs’ fans. Mahomes was quick to retweet, seemingly approving Kansas City’s free agent decision.

Chiefs Kingdom! 🗣️🙌🏽 — Jawaan M. Taylor ♛ (@jawaan_taylor74) March 13, 2023

Kansas City was prepared to lose Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. After failing to agree to a contract extension, the Chiefs decided to move on. But as they let Brown walk, the Chiefs promptly replaced him with Taylor.

Jawaan Taylor has started 66 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars since entering the league in 2019. He has given up 19.5 sacks over his career. However, Taylor showed major improvement as a pass-blocker this past season, earning a solid 76.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

After playing right tackle in Jacksonville, Taylor will move to left tackle in Kansas City. His new contract makes him the fourth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL. The Chiefs are banking on Taylor continuing to improve as he switches teams for the first time in his career.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked 26 times last season, which was fairly low compared to other NFL starters. Still, with Taylor in town, the Chiefs QB is looking to stay even more upright in 2023. He seems fond of Kansas City’s latest free agent addition.