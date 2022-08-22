Patrick Mahomes makes epic introduction to Fortnite

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a Fortnite star. The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion is now part of the video game’s Icon Series.

Via Epic Games:

“Quarterback, record-breaker, and NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes makes his next play in the Fortnite Icon Series. And since recovery is as important as putting in the work, his alter-ego Mahomes Saucy Style is also dropping in!”

Patrick Mahomes is also now the first NFL player to be part of Fortnite’s Icon Series. He joins fellow athletes LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, snowboarder Chloe Kim, and Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Epic Games, there will be a Patrick Mahomes Cup this Tuesday where competitors can win the QB’s Fortnite Outfit.

“Both of these Outfits — as well as Patrick Mahomes accessories — will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Wednesday, August 24, at 8 PM ET. But here’s the blitz: on August 23, players have the opportunity to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit early with the Patrick Mahomes Cup!”

As for the real-life game that Mahomes is directly involved in, he and the Chiefs will look to start the 2022 NFL season with a victory. They take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 1 on Sep. 11 before heading back home for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 15. Last season, Mahomes and the Chiefs were a win away from making it back to the Super Bowl, losing to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.