The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high currently. After winning their second straight Super Bowl, they pretty quickly turned their attention towards becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat as champions. And as long as they have star quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, they will have a great shot at coming out on top.

Believe it or not, the upcoming 2024 campaign will be the eighth of Mahomes' career, and what a career it has been so far. With new team photos having been recently taken, the Chiefs posted a side-by-side of Mahomes in his first year, and then Mahomes in his eighth year. The pictures elicited a response from his mother, Randi Mahomes, that warmed the hearts of Kansas City fans everywhere.

Patrick Mahomes hoping to lead Chiefs to third straight Super Bowl win in 2024

Ever since he took over the starting job in 2018 for the Chiefs, Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the NFL. He immediately won an MVP award at just 23 years old in 2018 with Kansas City, before he eventually won his first Super Bowl in 2020. Mahomes has won the past two championships, in addition to racking up another MVP award in 2022, along with a laundry list of other accolades as well.

Statistically speaking, Mahomes didn't have the best year in 2023 (401/597, 4183 YDS, 27 TD, 14 INT, 75 CAR, 389 YDS), but it didn't matter once the playoffs rolled around. Mahomes struggled to keep the offense moving up and down the field with a fairly lackluster group of pass-catchers around him, but he got going in the postseason, and the end result was his third Super Bowl victory.

KC's front office made it a goal of theirs to give Mahomes more support this offseason, and this offense is looking very scary heading into the upcoming campaign. Guys like Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice are going to be back, and the team went out and signed star wideout Marquise Brown in free agency, before drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mahomes made due with a downtrodden group last year, so he should have more than enough help to put together another strong campaign in 2023. And with a chance to become the first team to win three straight titles in the league's storied history, you can bet that the star gunslinger is going to be quite motivated to come out and dominate once again.

Randi Mahomes is clearly excited to see what the upcoming season holds for her son, but she's his mother, so that shouldn't come as a surprise. This does serve as a reminder of how Mahomes' career is trucking right along, and even as he approaches his eighth season, he has shown no signs of slowing down, which isn't a good sign for the rest of the league.