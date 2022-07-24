Patrick Mahomes’ new special move will scare the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, so it’s easy to forget that the Kansas City Chiefs star is just 26 years old and has plenty of room to grow.

The NFL world is reminded of that once again over the weekend after a workout video of Mahomes went viral. In the said clip, the Chiefs QB can be seen practicing a behind-the-back throw. As if he’s not already hard to stop, having another weapon should only make him scarier to deal with.

Of course it doesn’t look like Patrick Mahomes is close to mastering the throw. We’re also not sure how effective and efficient he is now when it comes to making the pass. However, imagine how lethal the Chiefs’ offense can be once their star QB perfects it.

Kansas City’s opponents will have another thing to think about when defending against Mahomes, and that’s a scary thought considering the number of weapons they already possess. It’s just another headache for their rivals.

Mahomes was excited to start training camp with the Chiefs, and it’s now clear why. The superstar certainly looked more motivated than ever as he aspires to bring Kansas City back to title contention.

Fans will surely be happy to see Mahomes trying to elevate his game further as well. With the AFC West improving significantly–the Denver Broncos bringing in Russell Wilson and the Las Vegas Raiders adding Davante Adams–the Chiefs are facing a tough road ahead in their bid to return to the Super Bowl.

Hopefully Mahomes can work his magic once again come the 2022 campaign.