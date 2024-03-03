Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy made NFL Combine history on Saturday as he broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time. Worthy ran his 40 in 4.21 seconds. He is going to make one NFL team very happy, and one team that he could end up with is the Kansas City Chiefs, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took notice to Worthy breaking the record.
The Chiefs just won another Super Bowl a couple weeks ago, and they are the current dynasty in the NFL. They have the best QB in the league with Patrick Mahomes, but he could use some more talented wide receivers. Mahomes certainly wouldn't mind if the Chiefs took Xavier Worthy in the draft.
4.25… crazzyyyy
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 2, 2024
The best part about this tweet is that it was before Worthy broke the record with his 4.21 time. His first run was 4.25, which is still absurd, but he went on to get an even better score.
Worthy's speed is a big reason why he was able to have so much success at the college level. It's hard to guard someone when the other person is faster, and Worthy is faster than just about anybody in the game. Seeing his speed on the field with Mahomes and the Chiefs would be a sight to behold.
Last season was a big one for Worthy at Texas. He finished the year with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. The Longhorns also had a very successful season as team as they made it the College Football Playoff. Worthy was able to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.
Worthy's college career has set him up to be a high pick in this year's NFL Draft. The draft is a little less than two months away now as it will get going on April 25th. We'll see if Worthy ends up teaming up with Mahomes and the Chiefs.