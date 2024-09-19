Kareem Hunt has made a long-anticipated return to the Kansas City Chiefs, nearly six years after his release following a highly publicized off-field incident. The Chiefs, in urgent need of reinforcements after losing starting running back Isiah Pacheco to a fractured fibula, turned to Hunt as a familiar and capable option. Pacheco’s injury, which will sideline him well into the 2025 offseason, prompted the Chiefs to sign Hunt to their practice squad, offering him a chance at redemption with the franchise that drafted him.

Hunt’s return is especially significant, given his history with Kansas City. Once a rising star for the team, his career took a sudden turn in 2018 when video footage surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation. The Chiefs released Hunt immediately, citing his dishonesty about the incident. Since then, Hunt has spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, working to rebuild his career and personal reputation. He remained incident-free during his tenure in Cleveland, proving his ability to stay focused on football.

Mahomes and Reid emphasize growth and second chances in Hunt's return

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure, Hunt's bond with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never wavered. Both were drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and developed a strong friendship over the years. Mahomes expressed his happiness about Hunt’s return, explaining that the two had stayed in touch even while Hunt played for the Browns. “He came to my wedding,” Mahomes said, reflecting on their friendship. “He went to Cleveland, had a good career there, has learned and become a better person, and I’m glad to have him back now.”

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that while Kareem Hunt had made mistakes, he has worked to better himself and those around him. “I think everyone has friends that make mistakes, and obviously, some are bigger than others,” Mahomes noted. “But at the same time, you want to make the person better, and you want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family, and the rest of society.”

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ sentiments, emphasizing the importance of second chances and personal growth. Reid, who spoke to Hunt at Mahomes’ wedding, said he welcomed the running back’s return but cautioned him to stay focused. “Make sure [to] keep your nose clean, right?” Reid advised. “That’s the important part, and go play football. I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve done something to work on the first part of it.”

Reid exercises caution as Hunt rejoins Chiefs, adding depth to the running back position

Although Hunt is back in familiar territory, Andy Reid is cautious about rushing him onto the field. While the Chiefs were pleased with how Hunt looked during a recent workout, they recognize he may need time to get back into football shape. Reid explained that Hunt would likely spend his first few days working with the scout team and focusing on conditioning. “I want to see him out there working [Wednesday] and where he’s at,” Reid said. “I’ll probably have him doing more scout team stuff than actually in with the group.”

Hunt’s familiarity with the Chiefs’ playbook and base protections gives him a slight advantage in re-acclimating to the offense. Still, the Chiefs are prepared to rely on a combination of Carson Steele and Samaje Perine in the immediate future, with practice squad back Keaontay Ingram also activated to the 53-man roster. While Hunt might not be ready to contribute in this Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, his presence adds valuable depth to the running back position as the season progresses.

For Kareem Hunt, this second chance represents more than just an opportunity to play football — it’s a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of both the organization and the fans. As Patrick Mahomes put it, “He’s been able to carve out a great career in the NFL, and you’ve seen he’s been able to keep his nose clean and be a better person, and that’s what you want to see.” While the road back to Kansas City has been long and filled with challenges, Hunt now has the opportunity to rewrite his story and contribute once again to the team that first gave him his shot in the NFL.