The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have signed running back Keaontay Ingram to the active roster, while officially signing Kareem Hunt to the practice squad and placing Isaiah Pacheco on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury to Isaiah Pacheco is a significant one, and hopefully he can return to the Chiefs later this season, as he is a big part of what Andy Reid and the offense wants to do as a whole. The Chiefs should be able to make due with their passing attack led by Patrick Mahomes throwing to players like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce.

Pacheco's absence could mean more involvement for Travis Kelce, who has been relatively quiet over the first two weeks of the season. Either way, more will be put on the Chiefs' passing game, and Patrick Mahomes is more than equipped to make it work.

How will the Chiefs fill the void with Isaiah Pacheco out?

With the injury to Pacheco, the Chiefs have players like Carson Steele, Samaje Perine, Keaontay Ingram and Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the roster. Edwards-Helaire is listed as out for the upcoming game. It seems as if there will be some type of committee backfield with Carson Steele, Samaje Perine and Ingram.

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs divide the carries. It seems like Steele and Perine could be the main two getting the bulk of the workload. It will be an interesting test this Sunday, as Kansas City will play on the road on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off of a wild win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons defense has good pieces, especially in the secondary, so it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs' passing game fares in the upcoming matchup.