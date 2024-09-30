The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling, winning their fourth straight game after dispatching the hobbled Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 4 matchup on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 19-29 with 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Chargers play-caller Justin Herbert had 16 completions of 27 passes with 179 yards and one touchdown.

After the win, Patrick Mahomes credited the Chiefs defense for giving them a shot for the victory.

“We weren't playing good,” the QB said in a report for the Associated Press, shared on ESPN.com. “But I think the best thing is, no one talks about it and they start to now, but our defense is really good. They know how to shut the door and keep us in games. Then they believe that the offense is going to find a way to score enough points at the end.”

Week 4: Chiefs def. Chargers

In the win, the Chiefs now own six straight victories over the Chargers, with 11 straight road wins over their AFC West rivals. This streak is the longest-active winning streak by a road team, tied for third all-time. Moreover, the Chiefs are 4-0 for the first time since 2020.

Coach Andy Reid couldn't be happier for his team, especially as Mahomes rediscovered his chemistry with Travis Kelce, who had struggled of late. Against the Chargers, Kelce had seven receptions for 89 receiving yards.

“I'm proud of our guys for hanging in there. Easily could have gone a different direction there, but the guys supported each other,” Reid said.

Reid also expressed confidence in Travis Kelce, who finally looked like his younger self after a slow start to the season. Even sports analysts had called him out for neglecting his conditioning in his public relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I really don't care what anybody thinks, to be honest with you… I watch Trav every day, I get to see him and how he works. He never wants to come out in practice and in the games, he's all-in all the time. I don't worry about all of that,” the coach said via a report from Jordan Foote for Sports Illustrated.

Outlook

However, one sour note for the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Chargers was potentially losing Rashee Rice for the season due to an unfortunate injury in the first quarter. Mahomes had collided with Rice's leg as he ran after Kristian Fulton during an interception return.

The wideout managed to hobble back toward the bench, but he was in so much pain the medical staff had to cart him off to the locker room for further checking. Rashee Rice's girlfriend echoed fans praying for his recovery.

Look for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to try to keep their win streak going against the 2-2 New Orleans Saints in Week 5.