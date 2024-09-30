There is a concern that Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a serious injury during the first quarter of Week 4's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Rice was taken off to the locker room on a cart after sustaining an apparent knee injury while trying to stop Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton following a Patrick Mahomes interception. Mahomes accidentally hit Rice on the play, with the latter's knee bending in a grotesque fashion. Although Rice was able to hobble his way to the bench, he was clearly in pain and needed a cart to go to the locker room where his knee was checked further.

Chiefs survive absence of Rashee Rice to get another win

Even though the Chiefs played without Rashee Rice for the most part of the showdown against the Chargers, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions still managed to complete a come-from-behind 17-10 victory at SoFi Stadium. Tight end Travis Kelce, who was Mahomes' intended target during the unfortunate interception that led to Rice's injury, paced the Chiefs with 89 receiving yards on seven catches and nine targets. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy also had 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and four targets.

Kelce and Worthy could expect even bigger roles in the Chiefs' passing attack should Rice end up missing action to heal up from his injury. Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL injury but there will be additional tests on Monday for the third-year NFL wideout. He entered the Chargers game leading Kansas City with 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches and 29 targets.

Rice was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Chiefs, who then inked him to a four-year deal worth $6.49 million.

Rice is the latest Chiefs receiver to get hurt. Hollywood Brown is deemed done for the rest of the season with an injury while Jaaron Hayek is another Kansas City downfield weapon on the injured reserve list.

Despite the injuries on offense, the Chiefs remain undefeated with a 4-0 record. Kansas City will aim for another win before a bye in Week 6. The Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.