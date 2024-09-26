A sports analyst has blasted Travis Kelce over his “partying” during the offseason with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The singer and NFL player have been dating for a year, and during his offseason over the summer, the two have been seen on vacations and dinner dates between her Eras Tour. Kelce was also seen in the crowd — and on stage during her London show — supporting Swift during her tour.

While most NFL players and athletes enjoy their off-season, Kelce and Swift's romance is hyper-visual given their careers, which also comes with critique.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay made an appearance on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” on Monday (Sept. 23).

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay asked.

“That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the analyst added referring to Swift.

While McShay didn't hold back with his comments about Kelce's performance so far this season since the tight end has only had four receptions and 30 yards, the analyst is not worried about his slow start.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

What Travis Kelce Has Said About His Performance For The 2024-2025 Season

Kelce is fully aware of his slower start to the season and spoke about it on his New Heights podcast he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“We're finding ways to win games, but we're not playing our best football,” Travis told Jason referring to their 3-0 record this season. “Everybody can clean it up. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter with that crucial third down.”

He also spoke about how the opposing teams are using him as a target to stop him.

“I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse,” he said.

“Moving forward, [I'm] still trying to make sure that I can help the team out in that regard,” Travis continued adding that the Kansas City Chiefs are “tweaking their game in the right direction” and getting “better,” per Yahoo Entertainment.