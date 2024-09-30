Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reportedly will get an MRI on Monday to provide more information on his knee injury, but the team is preparing for the worst, which is that he potentially suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not have optimistic words on Rashee Rice's status either, when speaking after the game.

“I feel terrible for Rashee… We will hope for the best,” Andy Reid said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Rice got hurt in very unfortunate circumstances. While trying to chase down a defender who caught an interception, Rice's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, went in for a tackle and inadvertently hit Rice's leg, seemingly causing the injury.

More to come on this story.