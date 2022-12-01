Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs have a chance to win every game they play.

The Chiefs ended up getting the quarterback of their future in the 2017 NFL Draft when they traded up in the first round to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick of the draft. It was a match made in heaven, but it wasn’t as straightforward of a selection as many believed it to be. Mahomes recently revealed the crazy story that resulted in him getting selected by the Chiefs with the 10th pick of the draft.

There are a couple of different reasons this story is so mind-boggling. For starters, Kansas City’s offensive coordinator at the time, Matt Nagy, gave Mahomes the plays head coach Andy Reid was going to go over with him in advance so that he could nail his meeting with Reid. That obviously benefitted Mahomes greatly at the time.

Mahomes also hinted to the Chiefs that he didn’t think he would be available past the 12th overall pick in the draft, saying that if they wanted him, they would likely have to move up in the first round to get him. And sure enough, they did, and the rest is history.

It wasn’t as if Mahomes nearly didn’t become a Chief, but it’s interesting to hear how he manufactured Kansas City to make the best pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes has already helped make the pick worth it for Kansas City, and he will likely continue to do so as long as he plays for the Chiefs.