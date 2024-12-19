Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking great heading into Week 16. They are already assured of a spot in the NFL playoffs with a sparking 13-1 record. But before the two-time defending Super Bowl champions get back on the field for Saturday's matchup versus the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made sure that his offensive linemen feel his love in the form of gifts.

Mahomes showered his protection unit with an array of fantastic gifts, as shown in the photos shared by Kay Adams. The three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player gave Kansas City offensive linemen Rolex watches, Lucchese boots, Yeti coolers, Oakleys and Normatecs, per Adams.

It has been a tradition in the NFL for starting quarterbacks (especially those who have big contracts) to give their offensive linemen presents. It's easy to see why quarterbacks always think about the O-line during this time of the year, as the guys on that unit spend the entire season trying to keep the QBs upright under center.

All that being said, Mahomes has already been sacked 35 times in the 2024 NFL season — the most in a campaign for Mahomes, with still three games left to play for Kansas City. Nevertheless, that number obviously did not stop Mahomes from spreading the love to Kansas City offensive linemen, who will be busy again this weekend versus the Texans. Houston has one of the best pass rush in the league, as the Texans rank fourth in the NFL overall with an 8.74 percent defensive sack rate and second in sacks with 45.

Will Patrick Mahomes see action in Week 16's Chiefs vs. Texans game?

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday's 21-7 Chiefs win over the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. It was initially feared that Mahomes would miss several weeks but he managed to practice in full on Tuesday and reportedly will try to see action versus Houston. If Mahomes gets ruled out for the Texans game, Carson Wentz can be expected to start in lieu of the superstar quarterback.

So far in the 2024 season, Mahomes has passed for 3,348 yards and 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.