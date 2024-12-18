A Patrick Mahomes injury scare isn't anything that the Kansas City Chiefs have hoped for. Despite that, teammate Travis Kelce remained encouraged by his quarterback's progression throughout the week. He explained on the New Heights Podcast about his quarterback's availability for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.



“I don’t know what’s going to happen for Christmas, but I know this weekend, Pat’s been taking all the reps for this weekend,” Kelce said. “But what we do know is Carson (Wentz) is prepped and ready to rock and roll like he always is. He’s a pro’s pro, as they say, in the league. “



“The guy just takes his job very seriously and is always ready if it presents itself. We all know Pat is one of the toughest guys in the league. He’s going to play through anything and everything that he possibly can, all while making sure the team’s best interest is there.”



With a very short turnaround, having to go from Saturday to Wednesday with an injured ankle, that might be where Carson Wentz gets the start. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has proven to be a reliable option as quarterback. After all, he is a former Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He knows what it'll take to win crucial games. Plus, with an Andy Reid offensive system, he can maximize his talents and those around him.

Chiefs should take caution with Patrick Mahomes' injury

Kansas City plays on Saturday against the Houston Texans but then plays the following Wednesday for the Christmas Day game. However, there are some nice benefits involved in a Chiefs win. The Buffalo Bills are two games behind the Chiefs for home-field advantage in the AFC. If the Chiefs win Saturday and the Bills lose this weekend, then the Chiefs would clinch, and Mahomes can rest.



If both teams win, then the Chiefs have to win on Christmas day, or the Bills lose next weekend to clinch home field. Hoping for a Buffalo loss could be the Christmas gift that the Chiefs could get. Despite that, the Bills aren't looking to slow down. They dismantled the Detroit Lions in a high-scoring affair.

Also, the Bills own a tiebreaker over the Chiefs after defeating them earlier in the season. Although they would love to secure the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs playing it safe with the franchise quarterback might be in their best interest. After all, he had an ankle injury that he played through during the 2023 playoffs. Mahomes might be tough, but monitoring his health for the final stretch of the season is equally important.