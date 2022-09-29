Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady. The latest installment of the quarterback rivalry is nearly upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Sunday Night Football clash. It’s an entertaining rivalry, but there might be a more impressive one still raging on. Brady vs. Father Time.

It’s simply astounding that the man is still playing professional football at the age of 45. It’s something that even his peers, like Mahomes, recognize. The Chiefs star was asked if he could see himself playing until age 45 like Brady- and he offered an interesting response, per Pro Football Talk.

“You see what Tom is — he’s still playing at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to kind of give it up — when you’re playing at a high level you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they’ll let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be out there.”

Patrick Mahomes said that he “wants to play as long as he can play.” The Chiefs quarterback noted how hard it is to do what Tom Brady has done, speaking a truth that sums up Brady’s longevity well.

“When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to leave it.” To put the Buccaneers star’s incredible run into perspective, he has thrown for 40-plus touchdowns three times in his career. One time in his prime at age 30 and another two times in his 40s.

Patrick Mahomes is right. Brady is simply playing too well to hang up the cleats. Until that changes, he is still going to be out there on the field.