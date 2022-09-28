NFL’s plan for Buccaneers-Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian concerns

There is reportedly no current charge for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers game despite Hurricane Ian, per Ian Rapoport. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, Rapoport also reported that the NFL is discussing the matter with local authorities and will make an official decision closer to kickoff.

If Hurricane Ian’s impact leads to a mandatory change of venue, the game will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The effects of the hurricane have already forced the Buccaneers to evacuate Tampa and practice at the Miami Dolphins practice facility. Unless Hurricane Ian lets up, there is a very real chance that the Buccaneers-Chiefs contest will take place in Minnesota.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the prospect of being forced to play outside of Tampa.

“We can’t control the outside forces,” Bowles said. “Our thoughts are with the city of Tampa right now. But where we have to play, hopefully it is Tampa and everything is fine. That means we’re not damaged too much. But if we have to go play elsewhere, you know we just have to focus and lock in. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We gotta be ready to play.”

The Buccaneers would love to be able to play at home. But they need to be mentally focused for this crucial matchup regardless of location. Tampa Bay is facing a difficult challenge in trying to defeat the talented Chiefs. Remaining focused on the game will be of the utmost importance.