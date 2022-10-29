Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

Jones signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his first three years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he hasn’t played a down in Kanas City with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon all ahead of him on the depth chart.

Jones has largely underwhelmed so far in his NFL career. He was drafted in the second round by Tampa Bay in 2018 but had trouble coughing up the ball at the top of his NFL tenure. However, he did experience some success with the Buccaneers during their Super Bowl season when he received 192 carries and ran for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. He was eventually replaced by Leonard Fournette as the lead back on the Bucs. He played one more season with Tampa Bay and only accumulated 428 rushing yards.

The Chiefs haven’t had much production on the ground but still find themselves at the top of the AFC thanks to Patrick Mahomes. They were hoping Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon would have bounce-back seasons. Seventh-round rookie Pacheco also has seen the field as the third-string running back. However, they are still one of the best offenses in football due to the production of their passing game in 2022.