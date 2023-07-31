The Kansas City Chiefs were excited about the potential for Kadarius Toney this year before knee surgery has now kept him out of training camp. Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes believe this could be a golden opportunity for the rest of the Chiefs wide receivers on the roster, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“It started before OTAs. Obviously with Rashee [Rice], it started when he got here. We’ve been working. Luckily, he lives in Dallas, so I’m there in the offseason, so we can work there. Guys came down in the offseason. Kadarius was down there. Everybody was down there, so I got to talk them through those extra reps. I got to talk them through how I liked it. I think you get to training camp, and it stinks that he gets injured because you miss those reps. Hopefully, he’ll be back before the season starts.”

Patrick Mahomes admits that it ‘stinks' that Kadarius Toney got injured, but he does hold out hope Toney will return before the season. Still, he goes on to emphasize that now other wide receivers will have to step up.

“But now you can let those other guys get those reps and execute. Another thing is, [Toney is] here. It’s not like it happened in the offseason, and you don’t know what’s going on. He’s rehabbing here. He’s watching the film with us. He’s still in the room. I think it’s always a process. I think a whole entire season, you’re trying to build. You don’t want to be at your best at the very beginning. That’s something we really do here. I’m happy those guys are going to get the reps now, and then when Kadarius gets back in, he’ll be ready to go.”

Overall, Mahomes is adamant that the Chiefs are doing everything that they can; whether or not Toney returns by the regular season, expect Mahomes and the Chiefs staff to have the wide receivers ready to go.