Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back in what appears to be her response to a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode dissing her and Jackson Mahomes.

In the said episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and crew talked about Brittany and Mahomes’ brother Jackson. The hosts of the show basically hated on the two, criticizing their social media antics. It even showed a video of Brittany celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, with Rogan commenting, “The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy.”

Joe Rogan and his co-hosts went after Patrick Mahomes’ family. This may be who Brittany was referring to in her tweet yesterday about grown adults coming after her. pic.twitter.com/32USfhx0RK — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) February 27, 2023

While Brittany Mahomes did not drop names in her tweet, it’s obvious she’s pertaining to Joe Rogan and co.

“Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…” Brittany wrote, before sending a follow-up post saying, “Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson have garnered their fair share of haters over the years. In Brittany’s case, her over-the-top celebrations and Chiefs bias (of course!) have rubbed people the wrong way. Meanwhile, others just find Jackson’s TikToks and use of his brother’s fame annoying.

But to be fair to them, if people hate them so much, they can simply ignore the two. Not to mention that Rogan and his crew talking about divorce and seemingly promoting it is just inappropriate and out of touch.