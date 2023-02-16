Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, finds herself on the receiving end of some backlash after calling out the haters and doubters of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Brittany took to Twitter to address all the team’s doubters and tell them it’s time to apologize to Kansas City. After all, the franchise just proved them wrong with an incredible run to the finals culminating to its second Super Bowl title in five years.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” Brittany wrote.

While it seems Brittany Mahomes is only addressing those negative talks she heard about the Chiefs early in the season, some couldn’t help but point out that it’s as if Patrick Mahomes wife is painting Kansas City as underdogs all along and they had to go through all sorts of ordeals to beat the odds and win the championship.

“Weren’t they one of the pre season favorites? I’m pretty sure people just asked for little to no tik toks,” one commenter wrote.

A second critic wrote, “Why do y’all wanna be the underdog so bad it’s weird.”

“Y’all had the second best SB odds at the beginning of the season. This fake narrative y’all are making is comical at this point,” a third Twitter user replied.

Others simply advised Brittany to just celebrate the win instead of trying to provoke the haters and sparking more beef.

“No apologies needed. Be a grateful winner, not a sore one. Get off your phone and enjoy your family,” another commenter wrote.

It remains to be seen what Patrick Mahomes has to say about this latest issue involving his wife, but it might take some time before he addresses it considering they are still busy celebrating their Super Bowl win. They definitely deserve that break away from all the doubters.