Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes found herself the victim of some serious hate online this week after posting pictures of her hanging out with a dolphin.

The Mahomes family is currently on a holiday in Hawaii and Brittany decided to take a few snaps with the animal, which resulted in social media absolutely ripping her apart, with PETA even chiming in.

“We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too 🙏💙 In the ocean, dolphins swim up to 60 miles each day, but when used for entertainment, they’re confined to small tanks or pools 💔 Many dolphins develop painful conditions, such as stomach ulcers, and some die prematurely from the stressful conditions of extreme captivity. Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors, including viral, fungal, and bacterial infections such as salmonella. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us,” PETA wrote.

Basically, PETA and others online just wanted Brittany Mahomes to be aware that dolphins, or any other animals for that matter, shouldn't be living in captivity because of the health repercussions that may come with it.

Some other fans on her page defended the wife of Mahomes and backed the well-known hotel for treating the dolphins with the utmost respect and giving them the best possible living conditions.

Should dolphins be living anywhere but in the ocean? No. But, Mahomes is simply just trying to enjoy her holiday and clearly loves the gregarious creatures. She wasn't trying to offend anyone.