Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since. He already has one MVP (in line to win another) and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory since 1970 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He was also named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for his performance and is looking to add more hardware to his mantle. But, for this article, we are going to talk about Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes after they finally tied the knot in 2022, when Brittany Matthews officially became Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes

Who doesn’t love a good romantic story? Well, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ story will definitely give you happy vibes.

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts. They met at Whitehouse High School in Texas and started dating when Patrick was in 10th grade and Brittany was in 11th grade — and they have been together ever since.

Despite Patrick being known as one of the top athletes in the USA, Brittany has her share of athletic fame as well. She went to the University of Texas at Tyler to play college soccer while she finished her Kinesiology degree.

She played the forward position for the UT Tyler Patriots. She scored 31 goals, had 16 assists, and helped the team to a 56-13-5 record during her stellar four-year career.

Right after graduating in 2017, she signed a professional soccer contract with UMF Afturelding.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she said to Tyler Morning Telegraph . “Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

Both Patrick and Brittany turned professional in 2017. She went pro in Iceland, while he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After her professional stint, Brittany went back to the US and moved to Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes. She became a fitness trainer and eventually launched her own brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness .

While Brittany is not playing soccer herself anymore, she is now a proud part-owner of the Kansas City Current. It is an expansion team founded in December 2020 and now playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Despite the pandemic in 2020, it was a good year for Patrick and Brittany.

The quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The Chiefs also extended Mahomes’ contract with a 10-year, $450 million deal .

During the Chiefs’ ring ceremony, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only one to leave with a ring. He proposed to Brittany in front of a beautiful flower wall alongside a “Will You Marry Me” light-up sign.

Then, Brittany announced on Instagram that she and Mahomes were expecting their first child.

On Feb. 21, 2021, she took to Instagram once again to share the news of the arrival of the newest family member: Sterling Skye Mahomes.

2022 was another huge year for Patrick and Brittany. The couple tied the knot in March and then later announced they were expecting a second child.

That second child came in late November: Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is continuing to crush it on the field. Brittany Mahomes is often seen at his games cheering him on, and she can be pretty outspoken on social media about Chiefs games. She has nearly 300,000 Twitter followers and is over 1.1 million on Instagram, so she has built up quite the following herself.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are hoping for a third Super Bowl trip in 2023 as they continue their dream life together. This is one of the biggest power couples going in the NFL, and now you know more about Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.