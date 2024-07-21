The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing the deep ball back to their offense. Kansas City made the deep passing game a priority this offseason, bringing in new wide receivers who could excel at stretching the field. They signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency and added the speedy Xavier Worthy out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft. One viral clip from today's practice shows the pair connecting on a deep touchdown pass.

The Chiefs have started training camp and are already showing off the connection between Patrick Mahomes and rookie Xavier Worthy.

Worthy put himself on nearly every team's radar after a historic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine this spring. He ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.21 seconds, setting a combine record.

While combine numbers do not correlate one-to-one with NFL success, it did verify Worthy's game film as one of the fastest football players in the country.

Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy developed a quick connection with Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs fans must be thrilled to learn that Worthy and Mahomes have developed a strong chemistry so quickly.

Both players expressed their comfort with one another at recent press conferences.

“I definitely feel like there’s no time to ease in,” Worthy said in a press conference. He was referencing Mahomes' recent assertion that the team will need to get Worthy off to a strong start. “It’s all go. Once you’re here, you’re here. So I understand definitely what Pat’s saying and just to build that connection with him, it’s going to be key here.”

“I’m as good as I can be right now,” Worthy added. “Obviously, still working my way back into things. But I’m here, I’m ready to work.”

Worthy was dealing with a hamstring injury during Chiefs OTAs, so he mostly picked OC Matt Nagy's brain. Now that he's healthy, Worthy is excited to be back on the field.

“It’s very important to me. Me in college, I never missed a game, never had any injuries, really,” Worthy said. “So, just having that happen, it’s kind of frustrating. But I had a chance to learn and get better in a different way — learning the playbook,” said Worthy. “I feel like that’s the big struggle for all rookies, is learning the playbook, learning the system. So I feel like [getting in tune] with that for me, was a big thing. And rehabbing, of course, just to get back and be able to be out here and run.”

We can't wait to see this connection on full display later this fall.