Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore.

After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.

With what Mahomes has watched so far from the versatile wideout, he sees that Moore can emerge as a “big” part of the Chiefs’ game plan on offense in the coming season.

“He’s a tough player,” Mahomes said during a press conference at Chiefs’ training camp. “He’s smaller as far as height, but he’s thicker as a receiver. I think you can see that he’s making a lot of tough contested catches over the middle. He’s thinking a lot because he’s a rookie getting thrown into the offense and we’re not holding back at all.

“You can tell, when he knows what he’s doing, he runs some great routes and has great releases. I think he can be a big part of our offense moving forward.”

Moore has already showcased that he can be a receiver who can be counted on in the deep passing game.

Great adjustment and catch by Skyy Moore pic.twitter.com/BZaOcmS0Q1 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2022

The Chiefs are slated to call upon Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to lead the way in targets over the upcoming campaign. From there, Moore could have a quality chance to be Kansas City’s No. 4 wideout on its depth chart.