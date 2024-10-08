The Kansas City Chiefs remain perfect after dispatching the New Orleans Saints, 26-13, in Week 5 for Monday Night Football. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 28-39 with 331 passing yards and an interception. However, it was JuJu Smith-Schuster who set the tone for the Chiefs, logging seven receptions for 130 receiving yards. Likewise, Kareem Hunt also had 27 carries for 102 yards, with one touchdown. After the game, Patrick Mahomes had nothing but praise for JuJu Smith-Schuster's performance.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, he stepped up… He's done it before… I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said in his postgame interview.

Week 5: Chiefs def. Saints on MNF

With their Week 5 victory over the Saints, the Chiefs joined the Minnesota Vikings as the only undefeated teams in the NFL after five games. It's impressive that the Chiefs have gone on this long of a run despite their offense suffering setbacks early in the season.

For instance, standout receiver Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury that's likely to end his season, while Isiah Pacheco is on the injury reserve for a fractured fibula. Finally, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had surgery on his shoulder injury, which ended his season before it could even start.

Still, the Chiefs could always rely on their defense to at least keep them in games or hold a lead. Meanwhile, their offense remains potent thanks to JuJu Smith-Schuster's performance against the Saints.

Filling in for Rice has seemingly unlocked something in the receiver, as he logged five catches in Week 5 after making only two catches in their first four games.

“I was OK just being the leader in the room,” Smith-Schuster said, via a report from Adam Teicher for ESPN. “I was OK with just being the ‘rah' guy. But I think that when the opportunity presents itself, I wanted to step up. I love the adversity. I love being down, I love the doubts, I've always bet on myself.”

The receiver also mentioned signing back with the Chiefs after his first stint in 2022. During the offseason, the Patriots had released Smith-Schuster in a surprising move.

“I came here on a one-year deal betting on myself [in 2022] and it worked out for me. So coming back here was kind of like a no-brainer,” he added.

Kareem Hunt has also provided a spark in Pacheco's absence, which gives Andy Reid some nice depth to tinker around with when the injured running back returns from injury.

Setbacks for the Saints

On the other hand, the Saints suffered some setbacks in their loss. First, cornerback Will Harris left the game in the second quarter due to a leg injury, while quarterback Derek Carr left the game in the fourth with an oblique injury. Both players did not return.

The Chiefs will have a bye week for Week 6, while the Saints will look to prevent going down 2-4 to the (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers.