Although, the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0, their hot start came at a cost. Second-year wideout Rashee Rice got injured in Week 4, and he's likely missing the rest of the year.

However, the 24-year-old's knee isn't as damaged as it could've been, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: While Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s season is expected to be over, he did receive positive news today from Dr. Dan Cooper,” Rapoport reported. “Rice needs his LCL repaired, but there is a chance that’s the only ligament to be repaired. He’s expected to make a full recovery.”

However, doctors won't know for certain until Tuesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“After consulting today with doctors, there’s ‘a lot of optimism' that standout WR Rashee Rice didn’t suffer a knee injury as significant as first believed, per source,” Schefter said. “Rice will be put under anesthesia Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury, but the belief now is it could be a ‘much shorter' recovery timeline than originally thought.”

Rice currently has 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The SMU alum was in a position to take a step forward this season after hauling in 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Assuming that Rice does in fact miss the rest of the season, how will Kansas City replace his production?

Chiefs' offense won't be same without Rashee Rice

Rice's injury especially hurts Kansas City because it's already without veteran wideout Hollywood Brown, who signed with the team in the offseason. This leaves rookie Xavier Worthy atop the depth chart, with 35-year old tight end Travis Kelce still manning the middle of the field.

With tailback Isiah Pacheco also sidelined, the Chiefs will need backups like Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up over the coming weeks. Their first chance to do so will be against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.