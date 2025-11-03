A primetime win came with a scare for Kansas City. After leaving the Commanders' game with a knee issue, Isiah Pacheco was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is considered week to week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He logged 12 carries for 58 yards before exiting, a reminder of how central he is to the offense in a contract year as he works back from last season’s leg injuries.

On Sunday, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson added timely clarity from the sideline, noting Pacheco is out today, that Andy Reid says he avoided a serious injury, and that he should return after the bye. In the interim, the workload shifts to Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to cover early downs, passing situations, and short yardage while Pacheco heals.

Reid’s committee options offer clear roles. Hunt’s vision and contact balance fit the inside zone and gap schemes that close out drives. Smith has flashed as a motion piece and outlet receiver who can widen linebackers and handle third downs.

Article Continues Below

Edwards-Helaire remains the tempo change screen threat who understands the protections. Expect Reid to lean on packaged plays and RPOs that keep Patrick Mahomes ahead of the sticks, minimizing obvious run tells without overloading any single back.

The offense can afford patience because the passing game is humming with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy stretching space and Travis Kelce still commanding key downs. Kelce just tied Priest Holmes for the most regular season touchdowns in franchise history at 83, and his gravity helps lighten the box counts that Pacheco typically punishes. If the line continues to create clean first levels, Kansas City can maintain run efficiency until its tone-setter is back.

As for roster chatter, an August report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano framed a theoretical search for a third-down back behind a healthy Pacheco. That was preseason context, not a current push, and today plans to ride the in-house trio until the bye, then slot Pacheco back atop the rotation once medically cleared.