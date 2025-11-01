Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes went viral as they stood for the national anthem during Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

ESPN shared a video of Kelce and Mahomes during the national anthem, and fans couldn't get enough of how different their reactions were. The Chiefs quarterback was swaying side to side as the national anthem was being played, and then the camera switched over to Kelce, who was hilariously jumping from side to side.

“I know Trav's desk was right next to the teacher's,” one fan wrote.

“I know Donna was tired everyday,” another fan commented, referencing Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

Another fan suggested that he was singing in his head lyrics to his fiancée's new song, “Opalite.”

“He is singing in his head you were dancing with the lightning strikes,” the fan wrote referencing the song's lyrics.

Well, whatever Kelce was doing seemed to have worked because the Chiefs tight end had a historic night as he was able to score his 100th career touchdown. The night was full of viral moments for Kelce because after his touchdown he celebrated by dancing to the lyrics to Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia” off of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift released the album on Oct. 3 and “The Fate of Ophelia” has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since.

Omggg he even did the “I pledge allegiance” part?? 😭pic.twitter.com/Od56ysMXMX — kristen (is in jail) (@perfectlyfinn89) October 28, 2025

The Chiefs beat the Commanders 28-7.

Chris Jones jams out to “The Fate of Ophelia”

Kelce is not the only one that has been a fan of “The Fate of Ophelia” on the Chiefs. Chris Jones who is a defensive tackle, went viral this week for singing some of the lyrics while going into the Chiefs press conference.

“Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky,” he sang while nodding his head and smiling big.

Chris Jones arriving and departing Chiefs press singing and dancing to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia." 🎥: Emily Curiel/@KCStar pic.twitter.com/SXJZSxFZHG — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 30, 2025

Swift's music has clearly has had an affect on the team and she even reacted to Jones' viral moment. The next Chiefs game will be tomorrow (Nov. 2) against the Buffalo Bills.