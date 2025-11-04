The Kansas City Chiefs have had a disappointing year, but many analysts aren't counting them out. One of those analysts is famed ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. Smith said on ESPN Tuesday that the Chiefs should not be underestimated.

“In terms of [the Chiefs] missing the playoffs all together? No way in hell do I believe that's going to happen,” Smith said on ESPN's show First Take.

@stephenasmith expects the Chiefs to be in the playoffs this season despite their recent form ✍️ pic.twitter.com/UL7hryMsDB — First Take (@FirstTake) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chiefs hold a 5-4 record on the season. While Kansas City stumbled out of the gate, the squad had won three games in a row before losing their last contest to the Buffalo Bills.

Smith says there is a path moving forward for the team to make the postseason.

“The urgency of the moment has arrived,” Smith said. “You've got Andy Reid there, you've got Mahomes there, you've got Travis Kelce….I think they will be just fine.”

Time will tell if Smith's prediction is correct.

Chiefs have been an inconsistent team this year

Kansas City has had some outstanding offensive performances this year, but also some poor ones. That is a reason why so many Chiefs fans are puzzled by how the campaign has gone so far.

Earlier this season, the Chiefs shut out the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-0 beatdown. Kansas City looked like they had rebounded from their poor start, which saw the team drop its first two games. The squad posted just 38 points in their first two contests; the Chiefs lost those games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City's latest loss was a 28-21 defeat to the Bills. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured on a significant amount of his drop backs.

“We’ve had great moments, we’ve had bad moments. We have to be more consistent as a team,” Mahomes said after the Bills loss, per the Associated Press. “I have to be more consistent as a quarterback. And we have to be able to battle.”

The Chiefs next play on November 16 against the Denver Broncos on the road.